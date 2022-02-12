Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'My Name Is Khan' has completed 12 years since its release on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-02-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 22:02 IST
Kajol celebrates 12 years of 'My Name Is Khan'
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 'My Name Is Khan' (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film 'My Name Is Khan' has completed 12 years since its release on Saturday. To mark the special date, Kajol shared a beautiful video on her Instagram handle that encapsulated beautiful clips from the film along with several BTS moments.

In the caption, she wrote, "One more character that I loved, Mandira. A film that will always be so close to me...#12YearsOfMyNameIsKhan." Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

"You two are the best among all," a fan wrote. "U both always look stunning together and forever onscreen," another wrote.

In the film, Shah Rukh portrayed an Indian Muslim in America named Rizwan Khan, who suffers from Asperger's syndrome. Kajol played the character of Mandira, an independent, single mother who marries Rizwan. Their happy life turns upside down post the September 11 attacks in New York City. The movie was directed by Karan Johar. Actor Varun Dhawan had worked as an assistant director on the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

