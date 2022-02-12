Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut takes veiled dig at 'Gehraiyaan', says 'don't sell trash pls'

Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut, who is well-known for her outspoken personality on social media, has apparently taken a veiled dig at Deepika Padukone's recently released film 'Gehraiyaan'.

Bollywood actor Kangna Ranaut, who is well-known for her outspoken personality on social media, has apparently taken a veiled dig at Deepika Padukone's recently released film 'Gehraiyaan'. Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, the actor wrote, "I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance...in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don't sell trash pls...bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it ...it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai".

Along with it, she shared a video clip from the 1965 film 'Himalay Ki God Mein'. Meanwhile, other actors such as Yami Gautam and Sanya Malhotra have showered praises for the film on social media.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie explores the complex subject of infidelity. Actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa are also a part of 'Gehraiyaan'. The film, bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

