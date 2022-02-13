Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

NFL-Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg aim to cement hip-hop's place on Super Bowl stage

The hip-hop megastars set to perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday have promised to deliver a memorable show that will wow audiences and leave no doubt that rap music deserves a spot in the year's biggest musical showcase. The halftime show at SoFi Stadium outside Los Angeles will feature area natives Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg, plus rapper Eminem and R&B singer Mary J. Blige.

Berlinale opening film explores #Metoo questions of power and control

French director Francois Ozon's "Peter von Kant" -- a film about a director's possessive relationship with a young actor -- explores the power directors hold over actors: a question that resonates strongly in the #MeToo era, Ozon said. In the film, which premiered at Thursday's opening of this year's Berlin film festival, Ozon said he aimed to pose these questions to directors and the audience, four years after the #MeToo movement shook the film industry around the world.

From Spider-Man to Nathan Drake: Tom Holland on the hunt in 'Uncharted'

Hot off the success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" , Tom Holland is swinging back into action as Nathan Drake in video game adaptation "Uncharted." "I've been playing two very famous characters who are famous for climbing things," the 25-year-old British actor told Reuters.

Snoop Dogg spokesperson calls sexual assault allegations 'meritless'

An unidentified woman has filed a civil lawsuit that accuses American rapper Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery after she attended one of his concerts in 2013, allegations the musician's spokesperson called a meritless "shakedown." The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, days before Snoop Dogg is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with other hip-hop artists near Los Angeles.

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival

Two southeast Asian films competing at this year's Berlin Film Festival explore what violence does to human beings, one through painful historical narrative and one through fantasy. Indonesian director Kamila Andini's "Nana" shows the impact of years of war on the life of a woman in the Javan town of Bandung. After losing her first husband and family to war in the 1940s, she remarries and lives to face the chaos of the mass-killings of the 1960s.

Jerry Harris from U.S. reality TV show 'Cheer' pleads guilty in child sex case

Jerry Harris, who starred in the American reality TV show "Cheer," pleaded guilty on Thursday to two charges related to child pornography and sexual assault, according to a court filing. Harris was arrested in September 2020 and initially pleaded not guilty on seven counts but on Thursday changed two of them as part of a plea agreement.

Horror legend Argento, 81, brings gory swan song to Berlin Film Festival

A period of pandemic-enforced solitude and his actress daughter's enthusiasm led Italian horror legend Dario Argento, 81, to snap open his director's chair after a decade's absence to make one more of his signature gorefests. "Dark Glasses," the director's latest film, premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, reprising the unique combination of lurid horror, the supernatural, and pure slapstick that define the Italian 'giallo' - pulp - movement of the 1970s, of which his "Suspiria" (1977) was the crowning work.

