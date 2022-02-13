Left Menu

Emma Thompson tells tale of later life sexual awakening in 'Leo Grande'

British actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of an inexperienced teacher getting a sex education from a young male escort in the Berlinale entry "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande". The film tells the story of retired religious studies teacher and widower, Nancy Stokes (Thompson), who after much deliberation has decided to book a hotel room and hire sex worker Leo Grande (Irish actor Daryl McCormack) for the night.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2022 05:27 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 05:27 IST
Emma Thompson tells tale of later life sexual awakening in 'Leo Grande'

British actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of an inexperienced teacher getting a sex education from a young male escort in the Berlinale entry "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande".

The film tells the story of retired religious studies teacher and widower, Nancy Stokes (Thompson), who after much deliberation has decided to book a hotel room and hire sex worker Leo Grande (Irish actor Daryl McCormack) for the night. As their initially awkward encounter progresses, the two begin to open up about their lives to one another. "I loved this script so much and I loved its examination of the female experience," Thompson said as she attended the film's red carpet premiere.

"We've really got to tell these stories and draw them out and make sure that they get made because it's not a given," she said. The performance-focused film is set almost entirely in one hotel room, where Nancy and Leo bare their souls and their bodies to each other.

Directed by Australian filmmaker Sophie Hyde and written by British comedian Katy Brand, the movie explores themes of sexuality, self-expression and body positivity through humour and candour. A scene features Thompson, 62, scrutinising her naked body in front of a full-length mirror. "I think it was a very difficult scene for her to do because for any of us to stand and to look at ourselves in the mirror without judgement and without trying to change ourselves is a big thing because we're soaked in a culture where we're taught to hate ourselves and hate our bodies," said Hyde.

"Good Luck to You, Leo Grande" received its world premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival and is screening in the Berlinale Special Gala section in Berlin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hidden from public, lawmakers; U.S. energy department advances $6 billion nuclear plant program and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. senators say CIA data collection has been hid...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022