Left Menu

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Pop icon Rihanna reflected her fashion best as she made her red carpet debut with beau A$AP Rocky, post the pair announced they are expecting their first baby.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 13:21 IST
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation
A$AP Rocky, Rihanna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Pop icon Rihanna reflected her fashion best as she made her red carpet debut with beau A$AP Rocky, post the pair announced they are expecting their first baby. The Grammy winner opened up on how she is embracing her ever-changing body post-pregnancy on Friday night during her Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles.

Speaking about styling her new physique, Rihanna said it is a "fun," yet, "a challenge" to showcase her eclectic style while with a child in an interview with People magazine, adding, "I like it. I'm enjoying it." "I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," Rihanna said adding, "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The songstress added that fashion has given her great confidence as she prepares to become a first-time mother. "Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she shared with People magazine.

"You put some clothes on, and it's like when you look good, you feel good," Rihanna said adding, "I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch." The beauty mogul is expecting her first child with beau, rapper A$AP Rocky. She debuted her baby bump beneath a long pink jacket that was kept closed by just one button. Rihanna completed the look with a long embellished necklace, which adorned her bump with jewels. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022