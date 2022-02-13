There's a tonal shift: Kevin Feige on Disney Plus' 'Moon Knight' series

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has revealed that the upcoming ''Moon Knight'' series is a lot more edgier than their other films and shows.

The series follows Oscar Issac's Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, as he becomes troubled by blackouts and memories of another life.

Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. In an interview with Empire magazine, Feige said the Disney Plus show, based on the Marvel comics character, marks a ''tonal shift'' in the way the studio has perceived its content till now. ''He’s brutal. It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments (in the series) when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight,'' he said.

Feige is attached as executive producer on ''Moon Knight'' series along with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jeremy Slater, Diab and Isaac.

Mohamed Diab and the duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is credited as the head writer.

Also starring Ethan Hawke and and May Calamawy, the show will start streaming on Disney Plus from March 30.

