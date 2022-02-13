Kartik Aaryan spends 'relaxing Sunday' with his 'Katori'

Actor Kartik Aryan who often posts adorable pictures and videos of his dog, Katori Aaryan, took to his Instagram handle, on Sunday, to post heart-warming pictures of him and his furry partner. Kartik, who sported a blue sweatshirt in the sun-kissed pictures, is seen lying on a white rug, which matched the colour of his pet.

He captioned the picture as "It's been a relaxing Sunday for us both". He had earlier posted another picture with his adorable bundle of happiness, captioning it as "Ye mujhe kaam nahi karne degi @katoriaaryan".

The cute little pet, Katori, has an Instagram handle of her own. Kartik was last seen in the OTT thriller, 'Dhamaka' in which he portrayed the role of a journalist.

The actor will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyya 2', opposite Kiara Advani, which has been slated to release this year. (ANI)

