Entertainment News Roundup: Juliette Binoche stars in Berlinale tale of love destroyed in an instant; Chinese fans of 'Friends' angry after show re-released with censorship and more

Juliette Binoche stars in Berlinale tale of love destroyed in an instant

They've been together for years, their marriage is harmonious and fulfilling. She is successful, he is content. Until one day an ex appears and everything is destroyed in an instant. The premise of "Both Sides of the Blade," which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday, may not be entirely original, but for director Claire Denis, her film is distinguished by its adult, unflinching approach to a menage-a-trois and a refusal to apportion blame.

Chinese fans of 'Friends' angry after show re-released with censorship

Chinese fans of U.S. sitcom "Friends" have expressed dismay online after noticing censorship in recently released episodes of the beloved show, including of LGBT issues. Several major Chinese streaming sites, including Tencent, Baidu's IQiyi Inc, Alibaba's Youku, and Bilibili started showing a version of the first season of the show on Friday, its first re-release in China for several years.

Snoop Dogg spokesperson calls sexual assault allegations 'meritless'

An unidentified woman has filed a civil lawsuit that accuses American rapper, Snoop Dogg of sexual assault and battery, after she attended one of his concerts in 2013, allegations the musician's spokesperson called a meritless "shakedown." The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday, days before Snoop Dogg is set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with other hip-hop artists near Los Angeles.

Javier Bardem and Cate Blanchett honoured at Spain's Goya awards

Javier Bardem won best actor at the 36th Goya awards, Spain's top film honours, held in Valencia on Saturday night, while Australian actress Cate Blanchett took home the first ever International Goya. Bardem won his seventh Goya for his role in Fernando Leon de Aranoa's workplace satire "The Good Boss", which won six awards including best film, best director and best original screenplay.

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival

Two southeast Asian films competing at this year's Berlin Film Festival explore what violence does to human beings, one through painful historical narrative and one through fantasy. Indonesian director Kamila Andini's "Nana" shows the impact of years of war on the life of a woman in the Javan town of Bandung. After losing her first husband and family to war in the 1940s, she remarries and lives to face the chaos of the mass-killings of the 1960s.

Emma Thompson tells tale of later life sexual awakening in 'Leo Grande'

British actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of an inexperienced teacher getting a sex education from a young male escort in the Berlinale entry "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande". The film tells the story of retired religious studies teacher and widower, Nancy Stokes (Thompson), who after much deliberation has decided to book a hotel room and hire sex worker Leo Grande (Irish actor Daryl McCormack) for the night. As their initially awkward encounter progresses, the two begin to open up about their lives to one another.

Horror legend Argento, 81, brings gory swan song to Berlin Film Festival

A period of pandemic-enforced solitude and his actress daughter's enthusiasm led Italian horror legend Dario Argento, 81, to snap open his director's chair after a decade's absence to make one more of his signature gorefests. "Dark Glasses," the director's latest film, premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, reprising the unique combination of lurid horror, the supernatural, and pure slapstick that define the Italian 'giallo' - pulp - movement of the 1970s, of which his "Suspiria" (1977) was the crowning work.

