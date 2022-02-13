Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates World Radio Day, recalls his time as RJ

On World Radio Day on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana took a trip down memory lane to relive his yesteryear radio jockey days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-02-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 18:50 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On World Radio Day on Sunday, Bollywood superstar Ayushmann Khurrana took a trip down memory lane to relive his yesteryear radio jockey days. Cherishing the time he first appeared on Delhi's billboards for his breakfast show, Ayushmann recalled, "At the age of 22, I was probably one of the youngest in the country to host a breakfast show which is generally hosted by very seasoned radio jockeys. So, here I was at my first job and they had given me the breakfast show and they had hugely promoted that show. I was on the hoardings in Delhi. So, that was really new for that time!"

Further, he expressed his appreciation for the radio industry. He wrote, "I feel it is very important for everyone to cherish the starting point of one's career because those are the formative years. There is outstanding talent in the radio industry and I was fortunate to meet and interact with them. Working in radio shaped who I'm today. Thank you for your love, Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann #WorldRadioDay."

World Radio Day was proclaimed in 2011 by member states of UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) and adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012 as an International Day. It is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of radio as a medium among people. (ANI)

