Left Menu

Berlin International Film Festival records more than 50 COVID-19 positive cases

The Berlin International Film Festival has recorded more than 50 COVID-19 positive results in the first three days.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 13-02-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 20:22 IST
Berlin International Film Festival records more than 50 COVID-19 positive cases
Logo of Berlin International Film Festival (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Berlin International Film Festival has recorded more than 50 COVID-19 positive results in the first three days. As per Deadline, a festival spokesperson said, "Since the beginning of the festival, we have only detected eight cases of positive tests among the film teams. The Berlinale's test buses, available for both accredited and audience did approximately 2,700 tests and had only 54 positive tests."

The spokesperson continued, "In order to stop possible chains of infections, we are evaluating every case and situation thoroughly, tracking all contacts and identifying possible risk situations. We are still in pandemic times and obviously, positive tests are still a reality in our daily lives. It is good to hear that the figures for positive tests are really low. With 2 per cent of positive tests, the figures are less than the average percentage of positive tests around Berlin." While the 2 per cent figure is reassuring, some may be alarmed by the high overall number of positive cases and the potential for spreading.

Anyone who tests positive must quarantine for 10 days, which can be reduced to seven days after a negative antigen test. Germany is currently experiencing a peak in the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Berlin organisers have implemented a string of COVID safety measures including 50 per cent cinema occupancy and daily testing. Accredited guests must be vaccinated. The situation has meant fewer guests at the festival with red carpets sparse and the festival centre itself much quieter.

While many festival regulars are happy to be back in the mix at a major film event, some actors have stayed away on purpose. German actor Hanna Schygulla, who has a supporting role in festival opener 'Peter Von Kant', told Deadline, "Omicron is at its peak in Berlin and I am a person at risk. I'd be paranoid about getting infected and therefore would not enjoy being there. I am well now and would rather stay like that."

The 72nd annual Berlin International Film Festival is taking place from February 10-20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shares dive; SpaceX chief Elon Musk 'highly confident' his Starship will reach orbit this year and more

Science News Roundup: Astra Space fails to deliver satellites to orbit; shar...

 Global
3
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
4
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022