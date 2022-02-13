Owen Wilson reveals his mother got remarried at 80

Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 20:37 IST
Owen Wilson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Owen Wilson has revealed that his mother Laura had gotten remarried at age 80 as she was able to find love again later in life. According to People magazine, while appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 53-year-old actor talked about how his mother, who is now 82.

Noting that he is "somewhat romantic" himself and that he "appreciates a romantic story," Wilson made the revelation while discussing his new romantic comedy film 'Marry Me' in which he stars opposite Jennifer Lopez. "My mom recently got married at age 80 to a very nice guy. I think that's a very romantic story and the idea that you can find love at any age," Wilson said. "I think that's a very nice story," he added. Laura was previously married to her husband Robert from 1963 up until his death in 2017.

His new romcom Marry Me follows the lives of music superstars Kat Valdez (Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma), who are set to get married in front of a worldwide audience. However, their plans change when seconds before saying "I do," Kat discovers Bastian has been unfaithful and she decides to marry Charlie (Wilson), a stranger in the crowd, instead.

While speaking with host Ellen DeGeneres, Wilson explained that he was unaware of who Maluma was before they met while shooting the film. "My neighbours in Santa Monica are from Colombia and so they were very excited," he revealed. "[Maluma's] from Colombia and I guess there was a lot of coverage on the Bogata newspaper that they showed me that he was going to be in the movie. He has a real following, and he was great to work with," Wilson added, as per People magazine. (ANI)

