Reports of differences between Imran Khan, his wife not true, says close friend of First Lady

A close friend of Pakistan’s First Lady Bushra Bibi on Sunday dismissed rumours about any differences between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, clarifying that the couple is living together.

Farah Khan, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, took to Twitter to announce that the First Lady was living with her husband Prime Minister Khan at the Bani Gala residence here.

“Fake propaganda was being spread through Whatsapp messages about the first couple,” she said.

“The First Lady is not living in my house but at Bani Gala in Islamabad,” she said.

She admonished political rivals of the prime minister for spreading mischief about his private life.

“One shouldn’t stoop so low in politics as to spread lies about the personal life of people,” she said.

On Saturday, Khan’s spokesman Shahbaz Gill also rejected the rumours on social media about any difference between the prime minister and his wife.

“Strict legal action will be taken against those who are still spreading false news about the First Lady. Both the First Lady and the Prime Minister are present in Islamabad,” he had tweeted.

Gill also said that “we are already in court against (journalist) Najam Sethi for giving false and fabricated news about Prime Minister and First Lady Bushra Imran Khan.” Sethi in a TV talk show in 2019 had claimed that the first couple was passing through a rough patch and that Bushra Bibi had shifted to Lahore.

Prime Minister Khan rejected the report, saying the marriage with Bushra was a blessing of God and would last forever.

Khan in 2018 married Bushra Bibi - the mother of five and his spiritual guide or pirni (a title used in Islam for a woman spiritual guru), who was divorced by her first husband.

She is his third wife after the first two marriages ended in divorce.

According to his former second wife Reham Khan, Imran Khan is highly superstitious and it was said that the marriage was more about spiritual connection than physical attraction.

Khan, who was considered as a political loner, won election and became prime minister after marrying Bushra Bibi. However, experts say that he won after winning the sympathy of the powerful establishment of the country.

