Maha: Days after stabbing wife, man tries to commit suicide by shooting self; both in hospital

A 45-year-old man, who was on the run for the last five days after allegedly injuring his wife by stabbing her, tried to shoot himself dead at his residence in Dombivli of Maharashtras Thane district on Sunday, police said.The man, Somnath Devkar, who suffered serious injuries in the suicide attempt, was rushed to a local hospital, where he is being treated, senior inspector at Ram Nagar police station Sachin Sandbhor said.On February 8, following a heated argument with his wife, Devkar had stabbed her with a sharp weapon multiple times, in which she suffered severe injuries.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-02-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 22:35 IST
Maha: Days after stabbing wife, man tries to commit suicide by shooting self; both in hospital
A 45-year-old man, who was on the run for the last five days after allegedly injuring his wife by stabbing her, tried to shoot himself dead at his residence in Dombivli of Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The man, Somnath Devkar, who suffered serious injuries in the suicide attempt, was rushed to a local hospital, where he is being treated, senior inspector at Ram Nagar police station Sachin Sandbhor said.

On February 8, following a heated argument with his wife, Devkar had stabbed her with a sharp weapon multiple times, in which she suffered severe injuries. He had fled from the scene after that. The woman was later admitted to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

''An offence under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against Devkar for assaulting his wife. On Sunday, the accused, who was on the run, returned home around 10 am and broke open the door to enter the house. After that, he shot himself using a revolver,'' Sandbhor said. After being alerted about it, the police came to the spot and admitted him to a hospital. His condition is said to be serious, the official said. Police are also trying to know from where he procured the revolver, he added.

