Entertainment News Roundup: Juliette Binoche stars in Berlinale tale of love destroyed in an instant; Machine Gun Kelly offers himself as muse in Berlinale semi-biopic 'Taurus' and more

Juliette Binoche stars in Berlinale tale of love destroyed in an instant

They've been together for years, their marriage is harmonious and fulfilling. She is successful, he is content. Until one day an ex appears and everything is destroyed in an instant. The premise of "Both Sides of the Blade," which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday, may not be entirely original, but for director Claire Denis, her film is distinguished by its adult, unflinching approach to a menage-a-trois and a refusal to apportion blame.

Machine Gun Kelly offers himself as muse in Berlinale semi-biopic 'Taurus'

Colson Baker, the actor better known as rapper-turned-rockstar Machine Gun Kelly, said he hoped his semi-autobiographical film about the final days of Cole, a troubled rapper, would inspire others with turbulent lives. In "Taurus" , director Tim Sutton teamed up with Baker for a film that blurs reality and fiction, casting Baker as Cole, in a study of superstardom and its pitfalls. The similarities between Baker and Cole are certainly no coincidence.

Chinese fans of 'Friends' angry after show re-released with censorship

Chinese fans of U.S. sitcom "Friends" have expressed dismay online after noticing censorship in recently released episodes of the beloved show, including of LGBT issues. Several major Chinese streaming sites, including Tencent, Baidu's IQiyi Inc, Alibaba's Youku, and Bilibili started showing a version of the first season of the show on Friday, its first re-release in China for several years.

NFL-Eminem kneels at Super Bowl's high-wattage hip-hop halftime show

Los Angeles-area natives Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre united for "California Love," surprise guest 50 Cent hung upside down and rapper Eminem took a knee as superstars of hip-hop performed a high-energy halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl. The star-packed lineup, also featuring R&B star Mary J. Blige and rapper Kendrick Lamar, made hip-hop the focus of the halftime extravaganza, a platform that draws the world's top musical acts.

Gainsbourg stars in Berlinale film of nostalgia and the Paris night

Paris in the small hours and even the party-goers are asleep. The city is quiet apart from the whisperings of all-night radio phone-ins, forging the insomniacs, the lovelorn, and the lost into a fleeting community. Mikhael Hers's "The Passengers of the Night", which premieres at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday, is a tribute to the night-time radio of the early 1980s when, as one character puts it, the medium still had "the monopoly of the night".

German film puts spotlight on Turkish migrants' place in today's Germany

A film about a German-Turkish mother's quest to free her son from Guantanamo prison poses questions about Germany's attitude towards millions of Turkish migrants who have made the country their home even if many are not citizens. German director Andreas Dresen's film, "Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush", which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday, explores Turkish migrants' place and identity in today's Germany.

Box Office: 'Death on the Nile' Besting 'Marry Me' in Quiet Super Bowl Weekend Showdown

There's a battle between love and "Death" this weekend at the domestic box office, as the Jennifer Lopez rom-com "Marry Me" and Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to his 2017 whodunit "Murder on the Orient Express" both attempt to lure older audiences back to movie theaters in their openings. "Death on the Nile" looks to bow at No. 1 with a muted $12.8 million from 3,912 locations, while "Marry Me" will follow with an expected $8 million intake.

Disney and 20th Century Studios' "Death on the Nile," based on the famous Agatha Christie novel, took in $5.1 million on Friday, an underwhelming tally. That's only half as much as the opening day gross of its predecessor "Murder on the Orient Express" ($10.7 million), which eventually legged it out to a $102 million domestic gross. While Gal Gadot's character Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle may have enough champagne to fill the Nile in the film, it seems dubious that the whodunit could sell enough tickets to fill the $90 million hole left by its production budget.

Javier Bardem and Cate Blanchett honoured at Spain's Goya awards

Javier Bardem won the best actor at the 36th Goya awards, Spain's top film honors, held in Valencia on Saturday night, while Australian actress Cate Blanchett took home the first-ever International Goya. Bardem won his seventh Goya for his role in Fernando Leon de Aranoa's workplace satire "The Good Boss", which won six awards including best film, best director, and best original screenplay.

Two Asian films explore burden of past violence at Berlin Film Festival

Two Southeast Asian films competing at this year's Berlin Film Festival explore what violence does to human beings, one through painful historical narrative and one through fantasy. Indonesian director Kamila Andini's "Nana" shows the impact of years of war on the life of a woman in the Javan town of Bandung. After losing her first husband and family to war in the 1940s, she remarries and lives to face the chaos of the mass killings of the 1960s.

Emma Thompson tells tale of later life sexual awakening in 'Leo Grande'

British actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of an inexperienced teacher getting sex education from a young male escort in the Berlinale entry "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande". The film tells the story of retired religious studies teacher and widower, Nancy Stokes (Thompson), who after much deliberation has decided to book a hotel room and hire sex worker Leo Grande (Irish actor Daryl McCormack) for the night. As their initially awkward encounter progresses, the two begin to open up about their lives to one another.

