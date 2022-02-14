Left Menu

Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson to host musical competition series 'American Song Contest'

Singers Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson have come on board to host the upcoming musical competition series titled 'American Song Contest'.

Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson to host musical competition series 'American Song Contest'
Singers Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson have come on board to host the upcoming musical competition series titled 'American Song Contest'. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming series is based on the popular European Song Contest -- which is watched by 200 million viewers annually.

"I am honoured to host 'American Song Contest' alongside my lil sis Kelly Clarkson, aka Miss Texas," said Snoop Dogg in a statement. Clarkson added, "I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I'm so excited to work with Snoop and can't wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs."

The NBC series will premiere on March 21 and will run for eight weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

