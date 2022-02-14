Left Menu

Mandira Bedi remembers husband Raj Kaushal on wedding anniversary

He was 50.Bedi took to Instagram and posted two pictures with Kaushal from their wedding.It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today.

Mandira Bedi Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Mandira Bedi on Monday posted an emotional note remembering her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal on their 23rd wedding anniversary.

Kaushal, known for directing movies like ''Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi'' and ''Shaadi Ka Laddoo'', passed away last year following a heart attack. He was 50.

Bedi took to Instagram and posted two pictures with Kaushal from their wedding.

''It would have been our 23rd Wedding Anniversary today. #ValentinesDay,'' she captioned the picture along with a heartbreak emoticon.

In an earlier interview with PTI, the 49-year-old actor-TV presenter had said that her children -- son Vir (10) and daughter Tara (five) -- were her reason to ''carry on, to live''.

''They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them,'' she had said.

