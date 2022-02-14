Dhanush-starrer 'Maaran' to release on Disney+Hotstar
South star Dhanush-led action thriller Maaran is set to release on DisneyHotstar, the streamer announced on Monday.Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the Tami film also features Malavika Mohanan.Mohanan took to Twitter to announce that the film would soon stream on the platform.Happy Valentines Day from us to you
- Country:
- India
South star Dhanush-led action thriller ''Maaran'' is set to release on Disney+Hotstar, the streamer announced on Monday.
Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the Tami film also features Malavika Mohanan.
Mohanan took to Twitter to announce that the film would soon stream on the platform.
''Happy Valentine’s Day from us to you! #Maaran. See you soon on @disneyplusHSTam,'' the 28-year-old actor wrote.
''Maaran'' is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films.
The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran.
Dhanush was last seen in ''Atrangi Re'', which also premiered on Disney+Hotstar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Allu Arjun praises Sid Sriram for mesmerizing performance on 'Srivalli'
Arjun Bijlani pens a heartfelt post for new bride Mouni Roy
Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi wins Tata Steel Challengers event with a round to spare
PKL: Arjun Deshwal shines as Jaipur Pink Panthers hammer Patna Pirates
National Equestrian Championship: Lt.Col. Arjun Patil wins NEC Novice Fault & Out competition