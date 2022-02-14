Left Menu

Sanya Malhotra on 'Love Hostel': It was an emotionally heavy film

Actor Sanya Malhotra says her upcoming crime thriller Love Hostel was a challenging film to pull off as her role was emotionally taxing.Love Hostel follows the volatile journey of a rebellious young couple, played by Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, who are being hunted by a ruthless mercenary Bobby Deol.

''Love Hostel'' follows the volatile journey of a rebellious young couple, played by Malhotra and Vikrant Massey, who are being hunted by a ruthless mercenary (Bobby Deol). The ''Pagglait'' actor, who plays Jyoti in the film, said the movie is mounted on a ''crackling'' script by writer director Shanker Raman, known for helming the acclaimed Pankaj Tripathi starrer ''Gurgaon''.

''It was a difficult film for me to shoot because it was emotionally quite taxing. I'd joke with friends that I had to take therapy simultaneously— the film is that powerful. It is an emotionally heavy film but one which I truly enjoyed being a part of,'' the 29-year-old actor told PTI.

Set against the backdrop of North India, ''Love Hostel'' is about honour killings and traces the life of a couple on the run as they fight for survival amid bloodshed.

This is the first time Malhotra has ventured into a gritty space like ''Love Hostel'' and said the experience was rewarding. The actor has previously featured in films like the romantic comedy ''Meenakshi Sundareshwar'', crime comedy ''Ludo'' and romantic drama ''Photograph''.

''This film pushed me to a place where I hadn't ventured before. It's a tough role, it required me to be in a certain state of mind. The film is also something one hasn't seen onscreen before. It was a truly exhilarating experience,'' the actor added.

The film is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Drishyam Films and will premiere on ZEE5 on February 25.

Apart from ''Love Hostel'', Malhotra will also be seen in the mystery thriller ''Hit- The First Case'', a remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same and Vicky Kaushal starrer ''SamBahadur'', directed by Meghna Gulzar.

