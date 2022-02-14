Left Menu

Sian Brooke to lead BBC police thriller 'Blue Lights'

The six-part drama comes from Salisbury Poisonings creators Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson.The story centres on Brookes Grace who makes a decision in her 40s to leave her steady job and join the force. Just a few weeks into her role, shes making so many mistakes that her decision no longer looks like a winning bet, the plotline reads.

14-02-2022
Actor Sian Brooke is set to play the lead in BBC One's upcoming police thriller series ''Blue Lights''.

The actor, best known for playing Sherlock Holmes' evil sister Eurus in the final episode of the BBC’s ''Sherlock'', will essay the role of rookie police officer Grace in ''Blue Lights''. The six-part drama comes from ''Salisbury Poisonings'' creators Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson.

The story centres on Brooke's Grace who makes a decision in her 40s to leave her steady job and join the force. ''Just a few weeks into her role, she’s making so many mistakes that her decision no longer looks like a winning bet,'' the plotline reads. Actors Katherine Devlin, Richard Dormer, Martin McCann, John Lynch, Jonathan Harden, Valene Kane and newcomer Nathan Braniff round out the cast . ''Blue Lights'' is currently under production in Belfast. ''Trigger Point'' helmer Gilles Bannier is directing.

