Kangana Ranaut slams viral video of little girl imitating Alia Bhatt's character from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

After taking a dig at Deepika Padukone's movie 'Gehrayaiaan', actor Kangana Ranaut has now expressed her views over the ongoing promotional activities of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-02-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 17:39 IST
Kangana Ranaut (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After taking a dig at Deepika Padukone's movie 'Gehraiyaan', actor Kangana Ranaut has now expressed her views over the ongoing promotional activities of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. On Monday, Kangana took to Instagram and slammed one of the viral videos of a little girl impersonating Alia's character from her upcoming film.

In the post, Kangana tagged Union Cabinet Minister For Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and claimed that several children are being sexualised today. She wrote, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly."

For the unversed, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

