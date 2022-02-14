Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-02-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 17:44 IST
R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to now release on July 1
R. Madhavan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
R. Madhavan's film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' has got a new release date. It will be out in theatres on July 1 this year. While Madhavan will be seen in the skin of the renowned scientist Nambi Narayanan, he has also directed, produced and written the film.

On Monday, he took to Instagram to share the release date with his fans. He also dropped a new motion poster of the film. Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donaiche, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar are also a part of the film.

Madhavan's directorial will also see special appearances by superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. It has been shot simultaneously in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil and English, and will be released in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

