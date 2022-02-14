Left Menu

Beyonce, Jay-Z take out daughter Blue Ivy for Super Bowl 2022

Hollywood's power couple, Beyonce and Jay-Z, on Sunday, stepped out to attend the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, however, instead of making the game day an intimate date night, the pair brought their 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter along for the fun.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-02-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 17:53 IST
Beyonce, Jay-Z take out daughter Blue Ivy for Super Bowl 2022
Jay-Z and Beyonce (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood's power couple, Beyonce and Jay-Z, on Sunday, stepped out to attend the 2022 Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, however, instead of making the game day an intimate date night, the pair brought their 10-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter along for the fun. According to E! News, in true girl dad fashion, Jay-Z was spotted clicking his oldest child from the field before the Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals football game started.

Blue Ivy was seen sporting converse sneakers, an official Super Bowl hat and an oversized graphic tee by online ceramics for her day out. As for Jay-Z, he wore a Dream Big t-shirt and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap suggesting he was likely rooting for the home team.

Later on in the game, social media users spotted Blue Ivy enjoying the Super Bowl halftime show near mom and dad. Jay-Z's Roc Nation had previously partnered with the NFL to amplify the league's social justice efforts. They also help develop the halftime show, which featured Eminem, Mary J. Blige and other artists this year.

Fans won't forget when Beyonce gifted fans with an unforgettable concert during the 2016 Super Bowl. As for Jay-Z, he has previously declined offers to perform, as per E! News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022