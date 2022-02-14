On Valentine's Day Mansi Bagla of Mini Films Brings Love Back on Screen

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) In the age of dating apps and modern complicated love stories, Mansi Bagla wants to bring back the old-school romance on screen through her films. After entering the movie business, Mansi Bagla remains relentlessly productive not just as a trailblazing producer, but as a woman who wants to win hearts through cinema, under her production banner Mini Films. The stage has only gotten bigger for Mansi who has conquered and achieved her dreams in the past two years. While much of the world remained at a standstill due to the pandemic, Mansi Bagla, announced her maiden project and even finished shooting for Forensic starring actors Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte, directed by Vishal Furia. She announced her next big ticket launching Avitesh Shrivastava, son of late Adesh Shrivastava in Sirf Ek Friday, which was announced by Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking to us from her office pad, after a long day of promotions as she announced her third project with Author Ruskin Bond, she tells us, “Love is a universal feeling and an emotion I am totally driven by. I am in love with my work and the last two years have only proved my passion and love for cinema. I’ve worked so hard for this. No one has given me this career. Every single failure and success has been mine on my own. I am building a strong team, I want to work with good human beings and I know this one will go a long way.'' Her new project is an adaptation of Ruskin Bond's stories. Mansi met Ruskin while shooting for Forensic in Mussoorie. Since then the two have been in touch and are now turning this personal admiration to a professional encounter. Author Ruskin Bond said, ''When I first met Mansi, I was charmed by her grace and sense of storytelling. Her intelligence and passion for her craft is so visible and I admire her. More than delighted to associate with her and Mini Films. We cannot wait for you all to see how my stories will be transpired on screen.'' Sidharth Bond, Ruskin Bond's grandson will be launched by Mini Films. Director Vishal Bhardwaj and Actress Soha Ali Khan extended their congratulations and good wishes to Mansi on social media for this new project. On Valentine's Day, Mansi shared her thoughts with us on her idea of what love is, ''Love is love. It can’t be measured. It's either there or not, people complicate it with their thoughts and gestures. Love has to be felt, it's a responsibility, a sacrifice, love is to dare, to be fearless. And love is just not an emotion you share for another human being, there's love in so many things. I love Friday’s. I love food and films. I love people who are sincere, real and genuine. I love Mumbai. I love to be home. It’s strange I am enamored by love but somehow never celebrate Valentine's day. For me it's an everyday affair. I’m not sugar coated with people I love. Which is why I never had a boyfriend in my life God sent me a readymade Valentine in the form of a loving husband. He loves me unconditionally and that's the main essence of true pure love.'' Mansi picks her favourite all time movies that depicted unconditional love - Veer Zaara for its epic tale of love, DDLJ for the signs and signals that lead to love, Pardes for love feels like protection and Yes Boss, where sacrificing your dreams comes easy when in love. Currently Mansi is busy working on her next project with Avitesh-Sirf Ek Friday. Avitesh who is a well known singer will be debuting with this film, he shared a few words on his equation with Mansi and cracking this project, ''Mansi entered my life with this proposition at a time when i think i was genuinely ready for it. I feel it's my Father who sent her into my life as a guardian angel. I instantly binded with Mansi, we shared so many stories together, of losing a parent at a young age, becoming matured, our love for storytelling and passion for music. I am so thankful for this journey, we have started prep on my debut film, we in fact began it by seeking blessing from lord Ganesha at Siddhivinayak. She is, like my mentor, my guide, more importantly a dear friend to me. I am sure our work together as a team will be to look out for. Ever grateful.'' Signing off, she shares her last thoughts on her love for her work and what's upcoming, “I’ve been around incredibly talented directors and writers and we’re developing a bunch of stories. We are predominantly telling entertaining and relevant stories. I’m all about creating content which is powerful and engaging for my audiences.'' www.instagram.com/immansibagla/?hl=en. Image 1: Mansi Bagla - Mini Films Image 2: Mansi Bagla - Mini Films PWR PWR

