Ruskin Bond's book 'Falling in Love Again' to be made into anthology series

Ruskin Bond has a huge surprise in store for his fans. His book 'Falling in Love Again' is all set to be adapted into an anthology. Deepak Mukut and Mansi Bagla have acquired the rights of Bond's romantic short stories for the anthology series.

Talking about the same, Deepak said, "The last two years have left a deep void in our hearts. I think it's the perfect time to explore stories of love, of sweet bygone times. These stories are packed in nostalgia and charm which will be such a delight to watch on screen. I am so excited that Ruskin Bond has trusted us with his precious works and we will do our best to live up to the expectations of his fans." Bond, too, expressed his excitement about the anthology.

"Love is that one emotion that remains timeless. Everything can change around us and yet our desire to be loved remains. Over the years, I have written a lot about love, for every age group. These are stories of deep friendship, companionship and everything in between. When the opportunity of these stories being adapted for screen came by way, I had to say yes. It is a good reminder that all we need from life are the simple things and I want the generations to come to know a bit of it before the fast paced world we live in depletes it," he shared. The project is currently in pre-production as Deepak and Mansi are set to lock the cast and directors for the project. (ANI)

