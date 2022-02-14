Left Menu

Kerala launches 'Honeymoon Holidays' campaign

The best reels will win a free trip across Kerala.The campaign titled Honeymoon Holidays was originally unveiled after the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent travel relaxations.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:10 IST
Kerala launches 'Honeymoon Holidays' campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Promoting Kerala as a safe and glamorous honeymoon destination, Kerala Tourism has launched a high-octane campaign by stapling it with lyrical micro-video songs to lure honeymooners from across the world to the state.

As part of the campaign, the Department of Tourism has produced a music album titled 'Love is in the air', featuring eight micro-love songs with each song having a duration under one minute.

Kerala Tourism has released the songs on its social media pages to promote Kerala as a prime and perfect honeymoon destination.

Sung by popular folk/indie band When Chai Met Toast, the videos have already got around one lakh views collectively, an official release said here on Monday.

Besides, the audio songs reached more than 75 lakh people across the country through multiple music platforms like Spotify, Gaana, Hungama, JioSaavan and Wynk, etc, it said.

Pitching the campaign on Valentine's Day, Kerala Tourism announced a contest for its social media followers to create reels using the lyrical video micro-love songs released on social media pages. The best reels will win a free trip across Kerala.

The campaign titled 'Honeymoon Holidays' was originally unveiled after the second wave of COVID-19 and the subsequent travel relaxations. It was temporarily shelved after the pandemic's third wave started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022