Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of industrialist Rahul Bajaj

He stepped down from his position of non-executive director and chairman of Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year and remained as the Chairman Emeritus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:54 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday described noted industrialist Rahul Bajaj as one who served as a moral compass for the world of Indian industry.

The former chairman of Bajaj group, Rahul Bajaj died in Mumbai on February 12 due to age-related illness. He was 83.

Known for his outspokenness, Bajaj put the Indian industry on world map. He stepped down from his position of non-executive director and chairman of Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year and remained as the Chairman Emeritus.

In her condolence letter, Gandhi said Rahul Bajaj was widely admired and loved for his efforts towards social justice and his empathy for the vulnerable in society. ''I am grieved to learn of the passing away of your beloved father, Shri Rahul Bajaj. Shri Rahul Bajaj added a unique luster to the world of Indian industry,'' she said in her letter to Rajiv Bajaj, the son of the noted industrialist.

''The name Bajaj stood for quality that one could trust, for fairness and honesty; for Indian manufacturing to be among the best in the world. Those were the principles and standards that Rahul Bajaj ji upheld, and the lasting legacy he leaves,'' she said. ''Your father, in a way, served as a moral compass for the world of Indian industry, with his efforts for social justice and equality, his empathy for the more vulnerable in our society, his deep patriotism, and his unshakeable personal and professional integrity. No wonder he was so widely admired and loved. He carried forward the noble tradition established by Jamnalal ji,'' the letter added.

