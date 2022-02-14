No processions or bike rallies on Shivaji Jayanti in Maha; 500 people can attend ceremony: Govt

At least 200 people can take part in the 'Shiv Jyoti' run and 500 people can attend a ceremony to mark 'Shiv Jayanti' - the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - on February 19 in Maharashtra, the state government said on Monday.

As per the guidelines, the state Home Department has asked people against taking out bike rallies or processions in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and organising cultural programmes on a big scale.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray approved a proposal of the Home Department in this regard, an official statement said.

Thackeray has urged the people to celebrate the birth anniversary of the 17th Century warrior king adhering to public health-related norms.

Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai had submitted the proposal to the chief minister as a special case in view of the Shiv Jayanti, the statement said.

In its guidelines issued later, the Home Department has asked people against taking out bike rallies or processions given the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. Instead, programmes like garlanding statues/images of the warrior king can be organised by observing social distancing norms, the government said.

The department observed that devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj come together at Shivneri Fort -- where the warrior king was born -- or other forts at midnight of February 18 to ring in his birth anniversary. But the anniversary should be celebrated without congregating in large numbers, the department said.

The government said various events are organised to mark the birth anniversary every year.

“But cultural programmes should not be organised on a big scale this year. Arrangements should be made to broadcast such programmes through cable networks or online media,” the department said.

It also asked people to organise health-related camps and spread awareness on tackling COVID-19, malaria, dengue and other diseases observing social distancing norms.

