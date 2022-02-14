Left Menu

Check out Farhan Akhtar's hilarious V-Day post for Shibani Dandekar

Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has probably the most hilarious Valentine's Day post in B-Town.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has probably the most hilarious Valentine's Day post in B-Town. Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor shared a funny picture of himself with his ladylove actor-singer Shibani Dandekar, wherein the two could be seen wearing face masks of each other.

Further, Farhan penned a witty caption, writing, "I've heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar." Fans flooded the post with likes and fun comments.

"Hello ms. Farhan and mr. Shibani," a social media user wrote. "Role reversal at its best. God bless u both," another added.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now. The couple is also rumoured to tie the knot on February 21, 2022. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of the stars. (ANI)

