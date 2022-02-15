Entertainment News Roundup: Eminem kneels at Super Bowl's high-wattage hip-hop halftime show; Gainsbourg stars in Berlinale film of nostalgia and the Paris night and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Olympics-Zhang's wife tells of director's sacrifice for Games ceremony

The wife of Chinese film director Zhang Yimou said her husband's role overseeing the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Olympics had pushed his health to the limit, prompting both criticism and support from Chinese social media users. Chen Ting took to China's Twitter-like Weibo to describe the toll that the 71-year-old Oscar-nominee's "self-harming" work rate had taken on his health and their family's well-being, and how she was eager for the Feb 20 conclusion of the Games.

Machine Gun Kelly offers himself as muse in Berlinale semi-biopic 'Taurus'

Colson Baker, the actor better known as rapper-turned-rockstar Machine Gun Kelly, said he hoped his semi-autobiographical film about the final days of Cole, a troubled rapper, would inspire others with turbulent lives. In "Taurus" , director Tim Sutton teamed up with Baker for a film that blurs reality and fiction, casting Baker as Cole, in a study of superstardom and its pitfalls. The similarities between Baker and Cole are certainly no coincidence.

NFL-Eminem kneels at Super Bowl's high-wattage hip-hop halftime show

Los Angeles-area natives Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre united for "California Love," surprise guest 50 Cent hung upside down and rapper Eminem took a knee as superstars of hip-hop performed a high-energy halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl. The star-packed lineup, also featuring R&B star Mary J. Blige and rapper Kendrick Lamar, made hip-hop the focus of the halftime extravaganza, a platform that draws the world's top musical acts.

Gainsbourg stars in Berlinale film of nostalgia and the Paris night

Paris in the small hours and even the party-goers are asleep. The city is quiet apart from the whisperings of all-night radio phone-ins, forging the insomniacs, the lovelorn and the lost into a fleeting community. Mikhael Hers's "The Passengers of the Night", which premieres at the Berlin Film Festival on Sunday, is a tribute to the night-time radio of the early 1980s when, as one character puts it, the medium still had "the monopoly of the night".

Popular Chicago penguin pair to star in children's book

There are new tour guides in town at the Chicago Shedd Aquarium, and they are about to star in a children's book. A video of an inseparable pair of penguins, affectionately known as "Edward and Annie" went viral as they explored the aquatic world of sea animals at the aquarium in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

German film puts spotlight on Turkish migrants' place in today's Germany

A film about a German-Turkish mother's quest to free her son from Guantanamo prison poses questions about Germany's attitude towards millions of Turkish migrants who have made the country their home even if many are not citizens. German director Andreas Dresen's film, "Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush", which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival on Saturday, explores Turkish migrants' place and identity in today's Germany.

Box Office: 'Death on the Nile' Besting 'Marry Me' in Quiet Super Bowl Weekend Showdown

There's a battle between love and "Death" this weekend at the domestic box office, as the Jennifer Lopez rom-com "Marry Me" and Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to his 2017 whodunit "Murder on the Orient Express" both attempt to lure older audiences back to movie theaters in their openings. "Death on the Nile" looks to bow at No. 1 with a muted $12.8 million from 3,912 locations, while "Marry Me" will follow with an expected $8 million intake.

Disney and 20th Century Studios' "Death on the Nile," based on the famous Agatha Christie novel, took in $5.1 million on Friday, an underwhelming tally. That's only half as much as the opening day gross of its predecessor "Murder on the Orient Express" ($10.7 million), which eventually legged it out to a $102 million domestic gross. While Gal Gadot's character Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle may have enough champagne to fill the Nile in the film, it seems dubious that the whodunit could sell enough tickets to fill the $90 million hole left by its production budget.

Javier Bardem and Cate Blanchett honoured at Spain's Goya awards

Javier Bardem won best actor at the 36th Goya awards, Spain's top film honours, held in Valencia on Saturday night, while Australian actress Cate Blanchett took home the first ever International Goya. Bardem won his seventh Goya for his role in Fernando Leon de Aranoa's workplace satire "The Good Boss", which won six awards including best film, best director and best original screenplay.

Myanmar collective brings tales of post-coup life to Berlinale

You discover you're pregnant but should you tell your boyfriend, who is bound for the jungle within hours to train with forces fighting the Myanmar junta following a police raid on his safe house? Police beat up a protester opposite your house. Do you keep filming and risk them noticing, bringing down the wrath of the regime on you and everyone you love. Or do you listen to your family's pleas to step back from the window and hide?

Emma Thompson tells tale of later life sexual awakening in 'Leo Grande'

British actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of an inexperienced teacher getting a sex education from a young male escort in the Berlinale entry "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande". The film tells the story of retired religious studies teacher and widower, Nancy Stokes (Thompson), who after much deliberation has decided to book a hotel room and hire sex worker Leo Grande (Irish actor Daryl McCormack) for the night. As their initially awkward encounter progresses, the two begin to open up about their lives to one another.

(With inputs from agencies.)