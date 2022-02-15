Left Menu

Shaheer Sheikh to come up with new TV show 'Woh Toh Hai Albela'

Actor Shaheer Sheikh will be seen entertaining viewers with his new daily soap titled 'Woh Toh Hai Albela'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2022 10:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 10:16 IST
Shaheer Sheikh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Shaheer Sheikh will be seen entertaining viewers with his new daily soap titled 'Woh Toh Hai Albela'. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram and shared the show's promo. In the clip, he can be seen in a cool avatar.

Anuj Sachdeva also marked his presence in the promo. "Woh Toh Hai Albela," he captioned the post.

The new show will air on Star Bharat soon. Prior to 'Woh Toh Hai Albela', Shaheer had featured in 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise' and 'Pavitra Rishta 2'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

