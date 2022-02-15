Left Menu

Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste to star in Disney Plus series 'Culprits'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 15-02-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 10:48 IST
''The King's Man'' star Gemma Arterton and Kirby Howell-Baptiste of ''The Good Place'' fame have boarded the cast of Disney Plus series ''Culprits''.

''Candyman'' breakout Nathan Stewart-Jarrett was previously announced the lead of the eight-episode show, reported Variety.

It is one of the streamer's first U K original series to be announced, commissioned under the Star brand.

J Blakeson, best known for the Rosamund Pike-starrer ''I Care A Lot'', will direct the first five episodes while Claire Oakley (''Make Up'') is set to direct the remaining three.

Described as a ''dark and funny heist series'', the show follows the aftermath of a heist, with the crew being picked off one-by-one by what appears to be a serial killer.

Arterton will play Dianne while Howell-Baptiste will play Officer.

Also part of the cast are Niamh Algar as Psycho, Kamel El Basha as Youssef, newcomer Tara Abboud as Azar, Kevin Vidal as Jules, Ned Dennehy as Devil and Eddie Izzard as Vincent.

A Character 7 production, ''Culprits'' is executive produced by Stephen Garrett (''The Undoing'') and Blakeson. Johanna Devereaux will executive produce for Disney Plus. Morenike Williams, whose previous credits include ''Killing Eve'', is on board as a producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

