Pooja Entertainment buys virtual land in metaverse

We intend to make Poojaverse the absolute go-to space for quality entertainment and various aspects of filmmaking in the digital world, Deshmukh said in a statement.Digital domination was always considered as something of the times to come but things changed with the pandemic, said producer Jackky Bhagnani.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 12:50 IST
Pooja Entertainment Image Credit: Wikipedia
Production house Pooja Entertainment on Tuesday announced it has acquired virtual land in the metaverse.

Metaverse is a virtual-reality space in which users can interact with a computer-generated environment and with each other.

The space, titled Poojaverse, will be a virtual area for the makers to create first-of-its-kind quality immersive experiences for viewers starting with their recently announced project ''BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan'', starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh said she is ''stoked'' to have ''BadeMiyan ChoteMiyan'', their most ambitious project, in the metaverse. The film is set to be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

''Poojaverse is a step from our end in that very direction. With time and a more nuanced understanding of this virtual space. We intend to make Poojaverse the absolute go-to space for a quality entertainment and various aspects of filmmaking in the digital world,'' Deshmukh said in a statement.

Digital domination was always considered as something of the times to come but things changed with the pandemic, said producer Jackky Bhagnani. ''A world created as an outcome of this technology and the ideology of digital replication of real life, Metaverse, rules the roost. It is no longer a futuristic idea but one that's already started bearing shape and taking a form that's ever-evolving,'' he added.

