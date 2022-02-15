Varun Tej-strarrer 'Ghani' to release in cinemas on February 25
Three years of our blood and sweat.
Actor Varun Tej's Telugu sports drama ''Ghani'' is scheduled to release theatrically on February 25, the makers announced on Tuesday.
The film, presented by producer Allu Aravind, has been pushed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 32-year-old actor, who plays a boxer in the film, took to Twitter to announce the new release date.
''Three years of our blood and sweat. The time has finally come to earn your respect on February 25th! See you in theatres,'' Tej wrote.
Written and directed by Kiran Korrapati, ''Ghani'' also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra.
The film is produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. February 25 would also see the release of Ali Bhatt-starrer ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'', helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Actor Ajith Kumar's Tamil action thriller ''Valimai'' is scheduled to open a day before ''Ghani'' and ''Gangubai Kathiawadi''.
