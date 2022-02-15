I have been at the right place at the right time, says Atul Kulkarni

Actor Atul Kulkarni says he seems to have had luck on his side in his over 20-year career in the entertainment industry wherein his credits include films like ''Chandni Bar'', ''Rang De Basanti'', and ''Natarang'', and web series ''Bandish Bandits''.

The actor, who graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD) in 1995 and started doing theatre, has wowed the audience with his body of work in films across languages -- Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

“I've considered myself lucky. When I came into films around 2000, my first film was ‘Hey Ram’, ‘Chandni Bar’, they were not the films that people thought would be hits. Especially ‘Chandni Bar’, but it did well and then a lot of such films were getting made. I have felt that I was at the right place at the right time.

“And again now, when the OTT has come up, I feel that I am at the right place at the right time because as an actor you get to explore so much now, like in a movie ‘A Thursday’ or the web shows that I am doing,” Kulkarni, who won the National Award for the Best Supporting Actor for “Hey Ram” and “Chandni Bar”, told PTI in an interview over Zoom.

The 56-year-old actor will soon be seen in “A Thursday”, a thriller that revolves around a play school teacher named Naina Jaiswal (Yami Gautam), who takes 16 toddlers as hostages.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Premnath Rajagopalan, the film will stream on February 17 from Disney+ Hotstar.

Kulkarni, who plays a sensitive police officer named Javed Khan in “A Thursday”, said he was drawn to the film courtesy its script by director Behzad Khambata.

''I have always got attracted to stories first as a viewer, as a listener. If I feel interested then only, I accept it as an actor. So, ‘A Thursday’ has a fantastic storyline.

''Besides the story, the director is important because he is a storyteller. So, it depends completely on him how to tell the story. So, these were the two reasons why I accepted ‘A Thursday’.'' OTT (over-the-top) platforms are often criticised for dishing out gritty, crime dramas or suspense thrillers, something the actor said was a ''wrong perception''.

''This kind of material is talked about more in the media so it is felt that only gritty crime thriller material is available on OTT. (But) It's not so. If you take a little pain of choosing things from the web, you have plenty of material. There is so much on the web to explore.'' Citing the example of his SonyLIV family comedy ''Sandwiched Forever'' (2020), Kulkarni said excellent comedies are also available on streamers.

''So, if on one side, ‘A Thursday’ will be available or ‘Rudra - The Edge of Darkness’, there is ‘Sandwiched Forever’, which is available. So, I think it is about exploring and choosing the material of your liking,'' he added.

He is also happy for his wife, actor Geetanjali Kulkarni who has been garnering praise for her work in web shows like “Gullak” and “Taj Mahal”.

“I have always believed that she is a much, much, better and much more skilled actor than me. I'm really, really happy that after waiting so many years she is getting her due,'' he said.

Up next, Kulkarni has two projects in his kitty -- Aamir Khan’s film “Laal Singh Chaddha” as a writer and “Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness”, a Hotstar special series, as an actor.

