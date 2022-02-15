Left Menu

Saqib Saleem starts shooting for last schedule of 'Crackdown 2' in Kashmir

Actor Saqib Saleem has commenced shooting for the last schedule of 'Crackdown Season 2' in Kashmir.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:35 IST
Saqib Saleem starts shooting for last schedule of 'Crackdown 2' in Kashmir
Saqib Saleem (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Saqib Saleem has commenced shooting for the last schedule of 'Crackdown Season 2' in Kashmir. "Kashmir is paradise on earth and getting an opportunity to shoot here is a dream come true. The team is all set to shoot the sequences that demanded great preparation. The energy and tranquillity of this beautiful state are inspiring. I'm happy to be here," he shared.

Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, 'Crackdown' is an espionage thriller series. Saqib has undergone a massive transformation for the series that stars him in the role of Riyaz Pathan, a spy. Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa and Ekavali Khanna are also a part of the series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022