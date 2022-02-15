Farhan Akhtar gives a glimpse of his bachelor's party

Ahead of his rumoured wedding with Shibani Dandekar, actor Farhan Akhtar celebrated his bachelor's party on Monday night. Taking to Instagram, Farhan dropped a picture with his gang of boys.

In the image, we can see the 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' star sharing smiles with his close buddies including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also features the cutouts of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," Farhan captioned the post.

Glimpse of Farhan's bachelor's party garnered several likes and comments. Shibani, too, commented on the post.

"Umm... technically I am there too," she wrote. Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. The celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. (ANI)

