Left Menu

Farhan Akhtar gives a glimpse of his bachelor's party

Ahead of his rumoured wedding with Shibani Dandekar, actor Farhan Akhtar celebrated his bachelor's party on Monday night.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:48 IST
Farhan Akhtar gives a glimpse of his bachelor's party
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of his rumoured wedding with Shibani Dandekar, actor Farhan Akhtar celebrated his bachelor's party on Monday night. Taking to Instagram, Farhan dropped a picture with his gang of boys.

In the image, we can see the 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' star sharing smiles with his close buddies including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also features the cutouts of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," Farhan captioned the post.

Glimpse of Farhan's bachelor's party garnered several likes and comments. Shibani, too, commented on the post.

"Umm... technically I am there too," she wrote. Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. The celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022