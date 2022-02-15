Left Menu

'Rudra' depicts different kind of action: Ajay Devgn

Actor Ajay Devgn's OTT debut 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness' is all set to release on March 4, and he is super excited about that.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:46 IST
'Rudra' depicts different kind of action: Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ajay Devgn's OTT debut 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness' is all set to release on March 4, and he is super excited about that. According to him, the series, which is an Indian take on the successful British series, 'Luther', depicts a different kind of action and it would surely be a treat for his fans.

"I can't say that Rudra - The Edge of Darkness will be at par with Luther. It could be better also! When action is concerned, this show depicts a very different kind of action - it has more drama, suspense, and thrill for the audience, making it very interesting. I hope it's better than the original," Ajay shared. He added, "My job is to entertain people. The platform doesn't matter at all. I definitely love the big screen. Now in my personal time, I watch a lot of OTT, and I love it. Post the pandemic also, it is multiplying much more. So it doesn't matter at all if you are in OTT, or on the big screen. There are so many new things to explore in both! Moreover, I had a lovely time with the entire team of Rudra. It was amazing to work with them."

'Rudra', which also features Esha Deol and Raashi Khanna, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
4
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022