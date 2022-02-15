Left Menu

Adam Sztykiel of 'Black Adam' fame to write, direct DC's 'Wonder Twins' film

'Wonder Twins' will be getting the feature film treatment, as Warner Bros has hired Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the upcoming 'Black Adam' film, to write and direct this movie, based on the DC characters.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-02-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:01 IST
Adam Sztykiel (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'Wonder Twins' will be getting the feature film treatment, as Warner Bros has hired Adam Sztykiel, who worked on the upcoming 'Black Adam' film, to write and direct this movie, based on the DC characters. According to Variety, Temple Hill's Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey will produce the project.

'Wonder Twins' follows a pair of alien siblings named Zan and Jayna who hail from the planet Exxor, and have a pet space monkey named Gleek. First seen in Hanna-Barbera's 1977 animated TV series 'All-New Super Friends Hour', Jayna has the ability to shape-shift into animals, while Zan can shape-shift into water constructs. The super-siblings' powers are activated by touching rings as they use their catchphrase, 'Wonder Twin power, activate!' Following the animated series, the Wonder Twins appeared in DC comics and were later introduced into the main universe, since appearing on episodes of 'Teen Titans Go!', 'Smallville' and 'The Flash'.

As per Variety, news of the 'Wonder Twins' project continues Warner Bros.' long-term relationship with Sztykiel, who has previously written projects for the studio including 'Due Date', 'Project X', 'Spy Guys' and 'We're the Millers'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

