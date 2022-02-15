Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' books April 14 release, to clash with 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Left Menu

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Tuesday announced that his sports drama Jersey is set to release theatrically on April 14.The announcement was made minutes after Aamir Khan Production announced that they have postponed their much-awaited Laal Singh Chaddha, from April 14 to August 11.Jersey, which was delayed multiple times in the past, will now clash at the box office with the multilingual actioner KGF Chapter 2.Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, So so happy to announce that our beloved film Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:05 IST
Also starring Mrunal Thakur, ''Jersey'' is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, ''Jersey'' chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer (Kapoor), who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

The film was earlier pulled from its theatrical release days before it was scheduled to open on December 31, due to a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country.

