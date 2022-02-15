Left Menu

Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's 'Jersey' gets a new release date

After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Jersey' will now release in theatres on April 14.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-02-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 17:32 IST
Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's 'Jersey' gets a new release date
Poster of Jersey (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur-starrer 'Jersey' will now release in theatres on April 14. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Jersey was earlier scheduled to be released on December 31, 2021 but got postponed due to the Omicron scare. Actor Pankaj Kapur is also a part of the film, which is produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Aman Gill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

