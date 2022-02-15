Here's what Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson feel about Kanye West's public pleas

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are trying to "ignore" Kanye West's latest social media messages. As per E! News, Kanye piled on the public pleas to estranged wife Kim to bring their family "BACK TOGETHER"--even appearing to send her a truckload of red roses on the romantic holiday.

However, she seems to have other plans, stepping out with new flame Pete Davidson at Cipriani NYC on Sunday, February 13. The couple was spotted sharing their first public kiss, which topped off their intimate weekend that also included a date night at Lilia's restaurant in Brooklyn.

Following their outings, Kanye once again expressed his desire to reunite with his ex, who filed for divorce nearly a year ago. "THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY," he wrote on February 14 in response to a fan comment. "MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE."

Amid his public declarations, two sources close to Kim told E! News her true thoughts on the situation. "Kim is trying to ignore Kanye's social media posts and pleas to get back together," one shared. "She is really happy right now and is having a lot of fun. She likes where she is at in life and is loving this new chapter."

The insider explained that her and Kanye's four children continue to be her main focus, "As long as the kids are safe and taken care of, that's all that matters to her." Kim will "always be cordial and communicate" with Kanye when it comes to their kids, the insider said.

"Kim is hopeful Kanye will be able to move on in the future and accept they aren't getting back together," the source went on. "She wants him to be happy." As for Pete, a second source noted that he "doesn't really spend time on social media," so he is not totally "aware" of all the drama.

"He doesn't want to get involved or be in the middle of Kim and Kanye," the second insider shared. "He supports Kim with whatever she needs and they try not to focus on it." In fact, Pete has "sympathy" for what Kanye is going through, per the second source.

"Kim is very good at compartmentalizing and not letting these things get to her," the second source added. "She is able to shut it off and ignore when she has to." Last week, Pete spoke to People Magazine about why this Valentine's Day is so special to him, now that he has put a label on his romance with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star.

"I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," the 'SNL' comedian told the outlet. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess." Meanwhile, Kanye's relationship with Julia Fox recently ended after one month. (ANI)

