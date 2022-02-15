Left Menu

Bengali singing icon Sandhya Mukherjee dies

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee, who worked with leading music directors such as SD Burman, Naushad and Salil Chaudhury, died on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac attack, said an official of the hospital where she was admitted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-02-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 20:29 IST
Bengali singing icon Sandhya Mukherjee dies
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee, who worked with leading music directors such as SD Burman, Naushad and Salil Chaudhury, died on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac attack, said an official of the hospital where she was admitted. Mukherjee was 90. She left behind a daughter.

She was in hospital since the last week of January due to ill health. She was put on vasopressor support earlier in the day as her blood pressure dropped. ''She suffered a massive heart attack at around 7.30 PM following which she expired,'' the senior hospital official told PTI.

The singer had tested positive for Covid-19 along with cardiac ailments, multi-organ dysfunction and fracture in the femur bone due to a fall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India
2
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022