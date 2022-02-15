Arjun Kapoor is excited after wrap of 17th film 'Kuttey'

Actor Arjun Kapoor is feeling pumped after the wrap of his dark comedy film 'Kuttey'. The film also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Marking the wrap of his 17th film, Arjun took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Today, I'm 17 films old! It has been an exciting, enriching and humbling creative process that has allowed me to become so many characters and live so many lives!" 'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan Bhardwaj, who has assisted his father and acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on '7 Khoon Maaf', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' and 'Pataakha'. Written by the father-son duo: Aasmaan and Vishal, 'Kuttey' is a caper-thriller.

Appreciating the director, Arjun further penned, "@aasmaanbhardwaj it's been fun working with you and your entire team and seeing your brilliant mind from up close. I'm sure you will make a film that will wow everyone. Can't wait for people to see the world that you have created." He also shared with his fans that he got rid of his moustache look of the film.

"Films wrap, looks change (got rid of my Moustache I had for the film today) but the energy of a project remains deep inside you. #Kuttey will always remain special. On to the next one," he signed off. 'Kuttey' is produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Apart from 'Kuttey', the other projects in Arjun's film lineup include Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2' and 'The Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl. (ANI)

