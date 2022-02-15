Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in last year's Red Fort violence case, dies in road accident
Actor and activist Deep Sidhu, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died in a road accident on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway near Kharkhoda in Haryanas Sonipat, police said on Tuesday.
- Country:
- India
Actor and activist Deep Sidhu, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died in a road accident on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway near Kharkhoda in Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Tuesday. Kharkhoda police station Inspector Jaspal Singh said Sidhu's SUV had rammed into a truck. ''He died in the accident,'' the official said, adding a woman accompanying Sidhu was admitted to a hospital where her condition was stated out of danger.
Sidhu was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws.
He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Sidhu
- Inspector Jaspal Singh
- Deep Sidhu
- Kharkhoda
ALSO READ
Haryana CM, Union ministers to take part in Wetlands Day celebration at Sultanpur National Park
Haryana: Woman alleges molestation on bus, police files FIR
Haryana law providing reservation in private sector jobs for locals put on hold, state to file SLP
Punjab and Haryana HC stays 75 pc quota for locals in private jobs
Haryana law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for locals put on hold