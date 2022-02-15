PM Modi pays tributes to Sandhya Mukherjee

Paying tributes to legendary Bengali semi-classical singer Sandhya Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said her demise has left the cultural world a lot poorer, and her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations. Mukherjee (91), who had worked with leading music directors such as S D Burman, Naushad and Salil Chaudhury, died on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac arrest, leaving behind millions of mourning fans of all ages across borders.

Modi tweeted, ''The passing away of Gitashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Ji leaves us all extremely saddened. Our cultural world is a lot poorer. Her melodious renditions will continue to enthral the coming generations. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.'' PTI KR SRY

