Left Menu

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident in Haryana's Sonipat

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died Tuesday evening after his car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Kharkhoda in Haryanas Sonipat district, police said.The 37-year-old Punjabi actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 23:42 IST
Actor-activist Deep Sidhu dies in road accident in Haryana's Sonipat
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, accused of being the key conspirator of the Red Fort violence on Republic Day last year, died Tuesday evening after his car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway near Kharkhoda in Haryana's Sonipat district, police said.

The 37-year-old Punjabi actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred. TV visuals showed the white SUV badly damaged on the driver's side after it rammed into the stationary truck. Kharkhoda police station Inspector Jaspal Singh said, ''Deep Sidhu died in the accident. A woman accompanying him has been admitted to hospital with some injuries.'' An investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident was underway, he said. Sidhu was arrested on February 9, 2021, in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day during the farmers' tractor parade against the Centre's three agriculture laws.

He was in jail for over two months before being released on bail. The chief minister and several political leaders of poll-bound Punjab, expressed their grief over the incident.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tweeted, ''Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and his fans.'' Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the untimely death of the actor and activist Sidhu has come as a shock to his admirers and the entire film fraternity. ''The lawyer-turned-artiste from Muktsar was an inspiration for many. Sincere condolences to his family and prayers for the departed soul,'' Badal tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

Olympics-Beijing visitors go hi-tech to avoid getting lost in translation

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022