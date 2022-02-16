Left Menu

'Mrs. Maisel' returns 'a little grittier' in new season

"They're pissed, you know?" The fourth season, she added, is "in some ways dark, but also sometimes that leads to the best comedy." The show debuted on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video in 2017 and won the Emmy award for best comedy series in 2020. Production took an extended break during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 01:12 IST
'Mrs. Maisel' returns 'a little grittier' in new season

Two years after its previous season, Emmy-winning comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" returns on Friday with the comedian and her agent trying to rebound from a career setback.

Star Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel, said the two women are upset with the turn of events that led to her being dropped from a European tour and are ready to tell the world "to watch out for them." "They get a little grittier," Brosnahan said in an interview. "They're pissed, you know?"

The fourth season, she added, is "in some ways dark, but also sometimes that leads to the best comedy." The show debuted on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video in 2017 and won the Emmy award for best comedy series in 2020.

Production took an extended break during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cast members described the new season as one of make-or-break rebuilding.

"It's all of these characters evolving and risking and moving on and embracing changes in their lives," said Tony Shalhoub, who plays Midge's father. Marin Hinkle, who portrays Midge's mother, said audiences would see more of the characters' personal passions and compassion for each other.

"We have a lot more family stuff than ever before," she said. "Maybe that was partially a result of not being able to travel the same way because of COVID. So, you're going to have a lot of wonderful mishmash of all the family members."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022