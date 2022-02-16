Odd News Roundup: In Peru, dogs 'marry' on Valentine's Day - and dress up for the occasion

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

In Peru, dogs 'marry' on Valentine's Day - and dress up for the occasion

Cynthia Ceballos' celebration of Valentine's Day on Monday in Peru's capital Lima was not about her own love life: it was about the marriage of two of her small fluffy white dogs.

Dressed in Andean-inspired clothing, Ceballos' dogs were the winners of Lima's MatriCan - a play on the Spanish words for "wedding" and "dog" - a local competition that celebrates Valentine's Day by dressing dogs as if they were about to get married.

(With inputs from agencies.)