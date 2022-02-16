Entertainment News Roundup: Eminem kneels at Super Bowl's high-wattage hip-hop halftime show; Family of woman killed on 'Rust' set sues Alec Baldwin and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Machine Gun Kelly offers himself as muse in Berlinale semi-biopic 'Taurus'

Colson Baker, the actor better known as rapper-turned-rockstar Machine Gun Kelly, said he hoped his semi-autobiographical film about the final days of Cole, a troubled rapper, would inspire others with turbulent lives. In "Taurus" , director Tim Sutton teamed up with Baker for a film that blurs reality and fiction, casting Baker as Cole, in a study of superstardom and its pitfalls. The similarities between Baker and Cole are certainly no coincidence.

'Mrs. Maisel' returns 'a little grittier' in new season

Two years after its previous season, Emmy-winning comedy series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" returns on Friday with the comedian and her agent trying to rebound from a career setback. Star Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel, said the two women are upset with the turn of events that led to her being dropped from a European tour and are ready to tell the world "to watch out for them."

Family of woman killed on 'Rust' set sues Alec Baldwin

The family of a woman killed during filming of the Western "Rust" filed a wrongful death suit against actor Alec Baldwin and others on Tuesday, claiming they disregarded several industry-wide practices meant to keep movie sets safe. The suit was filed in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, on behalf of Matthew Hutchins, husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and the couple's 9-year-old son.

NFL-Eminem kneels at Super Bowl's high-wattage hip-hop halftime show

Los Angeles-area natives Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre united for "California Love," surprise guest 50 Cent hung upside down and rapper Eminem took a knee as superstars of hip-hop performed a high-energy halftime show at Sunday's Super Bowl. The star-packed lineup, also featuring R&B star Mary J. Blige and rapper Kendrick Lamar, made hip-hop the focus of the halftime extravaganza, a platform that draws the world's top musical acts.

Popular Chicago penguin pair to star in children's book

There are new tour guides in town at the Chicago Shedd Aquarium, and they are about to star in a children's book. A video of an inseparable pair of penguins, affectionately known as "Edward and Annie" went viral as they explored the aquatic world of sea animals at the aquarium in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the Oscars

Comic actor Amy Schumer, along with actress Regina Hall and fellow comedian Wanda Sykes, will host the Academy Awards in March, the first time three women will emcee the Oscars, ABC's "Good Morning America" reported on Tuesday. It will also be the first time since Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show in 2018 that the ceremony awarding the film industry's highest honors will have a host. The show will be broadcast on ABC, owned by Walt Disney Co, on March 27.

One year after Bataclan: Berlinale film explores the aftermath of terror

Holed up in a cloakroom for hours as gunmen rampaged around the Paris Bataclan nightclub in November 2015, Ramon Gonzalez was preoccupied with one thought: what if he died having achieved nothing, his life a failure? It was this thought in the mind of a terrified man that prompted Spanish director Isaki Lacuesta to make "One Year, One Night" examining the aftermath of the attack, in which 90 concertgoers died, as well as another 40 elsewhere in Paris.

Myanmar collective brings tales of post-coup life to Berlinale

You discover you're pregnant but should you tell your boyfriend, who is bound for the jungle within hours to train with forces fighting the Myanmar junta following a police raid on his safe house? Police beat up a protester opposite your house. Do you keep filming and risk them noticing, bringing down the wrath of the regime on you and everyone you love. Or do you listen to your family's pleas to step back from the window and hide?

