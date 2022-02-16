Left Menu

Bappi Lahiri was so endearing in person: Ajay Devgn

The news of Bappi Lahiri's demise has left actor Ajay Devgn in a state of grief.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 09:09 IST
Bappi Lahiri was so endearing in person: Ajay Devgn
Ajay Devgn and late Bappi Lahiri (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The news of Bappi Lahiri's demise has left actor Ajay Devgn in a state of grief. Paying his condolences, Ajay tweeted, "Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer. Shanti Dada You will be missed."

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 69. He was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist who was treating the musician, informed that Bappi Lahiri died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

"He had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home, following which he was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea)," the doctor said. Bappi Da's last Bollywood song was 'Bankas' for the 2020 film 'Baaghi 3' . (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

